Nyasa Big Bullets will make an attempt to sign Lazarus ‘Deco’ Nyemera from Mzuni FC before the season kicks off, the player has confirmed. Nyemera, former Silver Strikers player, is one of the most sought-after…

The post Bullets want to sign Deco Nyemera from Mzuni FC appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link