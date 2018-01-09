



Central Zone Basketball League (Cezobal) has started the construction of a basketball court at Civo in Lilongwe following a fundraising campaign spearheaded by Vice-President Saulos Chilima mid last year.

About K9 million was raised during the campaign whose main event was a basketball tournament. The additional court will allow Cezobal to host games with ease.

Tendai Banda, the project’s manager, said last week they have been clearing the ground before the floor laying begins.

He said: “We have identified a contractor who has promised to complete the construction of the court in three weeks. We believe that by next month it will be open to games.”

Cezobal general secretary Peter Gomani said the project will include the construction of toilets to improve sanitation at the venue where female and male players have been using a single, dirty pit latrine.

“It has been tough for the players in terms of sanitation. That is why toilets are among the priorities in as far as improving the basketball facilities are concerned,” Gomani said.

He added that the projected cost of the project is K9.9 million but they have K8.9 million.

“We have a K1 million shortfall. Some of the institutions that pledged have not honoured their pledges but we are optimistic that they will,” said Gomani. n

