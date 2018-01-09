Uladi Mussa who was yesterday expelled from People’s Party (PP) says he will be joining another political party because he still has the steam in him.

Uladi had claimed that PP was on the verge of establishing a working alliance with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that was widely understood to have been devised to save PP’s founder and ex-Malawi president Joyce Banda from cashgate related prosecution.

According to PP Deputy Spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda, Mussa was expelled “for bringing the party into disrepute”.

He has been replaced by Beatrice Mwale.

In response to the expulsion, Uladi, who is widely known as Change Golo in political circles, told one of the local radio stations that he will not contest his dismissal. Rather, he will be joining another political party.

He said he would announce by end of January which camp he is joining this time around.

While serving as PP’s acting president, Uladi also stirred up the bonnet’s nest when he proclaimed that Joyce Banda’s tenure as PP president had expired. He then declared himself PP’s torchbearer for the 2019 presidential elections.

PP responded by firing him from his position as the party’s acting president and vice-president for the Central Region.