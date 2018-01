Outspoken Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general (SG) Grezeider Jeffrey wa Jeffrey has warned opposition parties that they face crashing defeat in next year’s Tripartote elections. Wa Jeffrey was speaking at a political rally in Nkhotakota…

The post DPP’s Wa Jeffrey warns opposition faces crashing defeat in 2019 elections appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link