Mangochi first grade magistrate court has sentenced Alex Banda aged 26 to four years in jail for breaking into a shop and stealing items worth K645,000.

Banda was found guilty of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein contrary to section 311 of the penal code.

The court heard through Mangochi Police Station Prosecutor inspector Efford Kamphonje that, on the night of December 30, 2017 Banda broke into a shop belonging to Raheem James and went away with assorted properties.

The items included an HP laptop, 32″ Samsung plasma TV, 21 different cellphones, one camera, assorted cellphone batteries and headsets, all items worthy K645,000.

Few days later Mangochi Police detectives successfully apprehended Banda through a call log follow-up and also recovered all the stolen items in Dedza where he was hiding.

Appearing in court, he pleaded guilty as charged. In mitigation, he begged for a lenient punishment however lnspector Kamphonje prayed for a stiff penalty.

When passing judgement, his worship first grade magistrate Ronald M’bwana sentenced him to 48 months imprisonment with hard labour in order to deter would be offenders.

Alex Banda hails from Malomo village Traditional Authority Chiloko in Ntchisi district.