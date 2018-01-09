After three years of break George Adams has announced his come back to the mighty Prophets of Vision (POV) family to continue with the music journey as trio.

Adams left the group in 2015 leaving Isaac Chizaka and Omex chimpeni to continue spreading the word through music as duo.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, George Adams said he was happy to be back saying he missed the family and has since promised to be a dedicated member.

According to Adams he took a break from the group as he was concentrating on his studies at Pentecostal Life University where he was studying Bachelor of Arts in Mass communications and Journalism.

“I had to take a break to focus on my academics which made it almost impossible to take part in the activities of the group, juggling school, work and music was really a husle,I just had to let one go, which happened to be music”, he said.

He said though he is doing masters degree on the same field, he has a flexible schedule which can allow him to fully participate in the activities of the group that is why he has decided to come back and spread the word of the Lord using his God given talent.

Adams revealed that in a bid to help government and non-governmental organizations in promoting education in the country, the group will soon launch the Might POV Scholarships initiative targeting the underprivileged and needy students.

“As Gospel musicians we should live by example, we want to preach the word of the Lord through charity works, we have been singing and ministering for years and now it is time to put an extra gear by doing more to our communities.

“The initiative stands on the quote which says “helping one person might not change the world, but it could change the world for one person”, he added

Speaking in an interview, Isaac Chizaka said they were happy to see Adams back in the family saying his ideas were also missed.

“We are happy that our friend is now back after a break due to other commitments, we missed his creativity, now that he is back Malawians should expect a lot from us,” he said

POV started in 2001 and since then they have produced four albums including Lipenga, Madalitso mbwembwembwe, Tiankhandwe and Ambuye mukundimva.

