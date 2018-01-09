A traditional ceremony at Kapenda village in Nkhotakota district ended prematurely when Gulewamkulu known as Kamano assaulted a three-year-old girl with a spear.

The Gulewamkulu who has been identified as Pilirani Ching’oma (27) on January 3, this year, was among the Gulewamkulu dancers to entertain people at Kapenda village in the area of senior chief Malengachanzi where Gulewamkulu organized a ceremony.

Nkhotakota police spokesperson Williams Kaponda has said that the Kamano is currently in police custody.

According to Kaponda, as the day’s dances reached its climax Ching’oma’s turn came and to his disappointment, a group of women who were singing well for other dancers were not singing to his expectation.

He several times tried to caution them to sing as they did to his friends but they didn’t.

“After the disappointment, with a spear in his hand, he furiously started frightening and chasing the women and the spectators. The spectators ran for their dear lives into different directions,” said Kaponda.

The traditional dancer followed the victim and her mother Atima Hassan (25) who after seeing that the dancer was chasing after them, sought refuge in a nearby house.

Despite having hidden in the house, the suspect followed them and threw a spear which landed on the girl’s left foot.

When Ching’oma realised that he had injured the child, he started running but fortunately the disappointed spectators apprehended him and took off his mask.

Thereafter he was taken to village headman Kapenda who decided to report to police.

On January 5 police charged him with unlawful wounding.

When interviewed, Ching’oma admitted wrongdoing and claimed that he was furious because showcasing his dancing skills means more money from the spectators, therefore, the women’s behaviour of not singing well denied him the opportunity to make money.

Ching’oma comes from Khufu village in the area of senior chief Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota district and is expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge of unlawful wounding.