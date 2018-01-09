The country’s well known consumer rights activist John Kapito has hailed the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) for the new load shedding schedule.

Earlier this week, Escom published a new load shedding programme that signifies a change from the three-cycle eight-hour power supply and 16 hour load shedding schedule, to a two-cycle 14-hour power supply and 10 hour-load shedding model.

The corporation has attributed the change to improved power capacity available for distribution to consumers.

Reacting to the development, the activist who is chief executive officer for Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) said the new schedule is a relief for consumers as it has reduced the hours of blackouts.

Kapito has since commended the improvement, expressing hope that the trend will continue.

“This is quite commendable. It means we are slowly going back to normal. But let me caution consumers not to be overexcited and buy a lot of perishables as the situation might turn around,” said Kapito.

Presently, Escom says the available power capacity is 205 megawatts (MW) from the previous average of 150 MW.

The Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) has a generating capacity of 351MW.