Nkhunga First Grade Magistrate Court in Nkhotakota has ordered a man aged 35 to pay a fine of K300,000 for being found with Indian hemp.

The man identified as Aubrey Banda was found with 343 kilograms of the illegal drug locally known as chamba.

Nkhunga police public Relations Officer Ignatius Esau said the convict in December abandoned a motor vehicle Nissan Tilda registration number MC 5047 with 20 bags of Indian hemp together weighing 343kgs inside Illovo forest.

“Banda was later arrested on January 4, 2018 and when he appeared before court, he pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of Indian hemp,” Esau said.

In mitigation Banda pleaded for leniency but the state in its submissions prayed for stiff punishment taking into account how rampant such kind of cases are around Dwangwa area.

Passing sentence, FGM Kingsley Buleya ordered the convict to pay a fine of K300,000 or in default to serve a 12 month jail term.

Aubrey Banda who comes from Kapuwa village, T/A Khonsolo in Mzimba district has since paid the fine.