A man swallowed too many Viagra and rampaged naked through an airport, screaming nonsense at people – before hurling lumps of his own poo at passers-by.

Steve Cho, 27, from New York, had to be subdued by six airport security guards in Phuket airport, Thailand, after smashing through shops destroying goods.

Witness Wannee Ming, 28, said: “This was the scariest and most disgusting thing I ever saw at an airport.

“I stayed away from the man in case he attacked anybody.

“The airport staff tried to make him calm down. They were talking to him, but he ignored them. It was very bad. The airport did a good job to control him.”

A statement from Phuket International Airport said the man admitted “‘taking too many Viagra drugs.”

The statement said: “To control the situation and to prevent any danger that might happen to other passengers, the officers had to arrest the man.

“The officers brought him to the walkway on the north side of the terminal to avoid other passengers and managed to calm him down at the Tourist Centre on the first floor.

“When he regained his composure, he admitted that he took too many Viagra pills and lost consciousness.

“He accepted responsibility to reimburse for any damages that he caused.”

Officers sent Cho to a nearby hospital for medical checks and a routine psychiatric assessment.

