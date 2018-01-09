



The Malawi Paralympics Committee (MPC) has embarked on a project that will empower primary schools to impart sports knowledge and skills to physically-challenged pupils in accordance with their disability types and levels.

The pilot phase of the project started on Saturday at Maravi Teachers Development Centre in Chiradzulu District where teachers and primary education advisers from the zone’s 15 primary schools underwent training dubbed ‘I am Possible’.

MPC president James Chiutsi, who was also the facilitator of the training, said: “The aim of this project is to enable schools to teach sports for persons with disabilities. We believe this will encourage inclusion because the lessons will be taught in class.”

According to MPC vice-treasurer Joseph Galanje, the pilot project will run up to September this year.

Chiradzulu acting district education manager Ruth Chibani welcomed the project, saying it is the best way to promote sports among the physically challenged youths.

Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) executive secretary George Jana attended the launch and said government is in support of the initiative.

The 15 primary schools that sent teachers to the training were Maravi, Kanje, Nguludi Girls, Nguludi Boys, Mary View, Chilimankhanje, Chisombezi, Mzati, Chawe, Montfort Demonstration, Ben-Nevis, Zaone, Gomani, St. Theresa and Chadza. n

