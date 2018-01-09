Former interim President of the People’s Party Uladi Mussa says he will not contest his dismissal from the party.

According to source, Mussa said this morning he will announce which party he will be joining later this month.

Mussa was fired yesterday while Eastern Region Vice President Ralph Jooma has been replaced for allegedly working with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mussa has been replaced by Beatrice Mwale while Malosa MP Roy Kachale—son to former president Joyce Banda— as vice president for eastern region replacing Jooma