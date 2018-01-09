A fine of K300.000 has been imposed to a 35-year old man in Nkhotakota for being in possession of Indian hemp locally known as Chamba.

Nkhunga Police Relations Officer Ignatius Esau identified the man as Aubrey Banda who was found with 343 KG`s of the illicit drug.

According to Esau, the 345 KG`s were found in a vehicle that was left hidden in Illovo forest last year December.

Police investigated the matter which later led to arrest of Banda on January 4.

In court, he pleaded guilty to the charge of being found in possession of Indian hemp.

Despite asking for leniency, the state prayed for a stiff punishment citing that cases of being in possession of Chamba have become common in the district.

First Grade Magistrate Kingsley Buleya of Nkhunga Magistrate Court later passed his judgment by slapping him with a sentence of 12 months in jail or pay a fine of K300.000.