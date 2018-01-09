TNM Super League champions Be Forward Wanderers have resumed training in readiness for next month’s CAF Champions League preliminary first round clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo’s AS Vita.

The Blue side of the town will start the first leg away from home before hosting the Kinshasa based side at Bingu National Stadium a week later.

The Nomads had a very successful 2017 soccer season in which they won the championship for the first time in 11 years and wasted no time by registering for the Africa’s biggest competition.

The team’s General Secretary Mike Butao has confirmed that Wanderers are back in training ahead of AS Vita’s clash.

“We are back in training to prepare for AS Vita. We are hoping for a better start hence starting the preparations very early,” he said.

The Nomads brought in Azam Tigers; trio of William Thole, Dan Kumwenda and Peter Cholopi before roping in Premier Bet Wizards’ Misheck Botomani and Dennis Chembezi.

However, Wanderers will have to wait a little longer to know if Blessings Tembo will still join the club from Silver Strikers after making a U-turn despite signing a 3 year deal with the Nomads.