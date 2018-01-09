



People’s Party (PP) National Executive Committee (Nec) Tuesday fired Salima South

Member of Parliament Uladi Mussa from the party for what the party said bringing confusion among its members.

During its meeting in Lilongwe, the committee also fired Mangochi Monkey Bay lawmaker Ralph Jooma as party vice president for the Eastern Region for associating with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In an interview immediately after the meeting, PP spokesperson Noah Chimpeni said Mussa has been sacked for telling PP members that the party is in an alliance with the ruling DPP, yet there is nothing of that sort.

“We have fired him for bringing the party into disrepute. We are not in alliance with the DPP and Members of Parliament who voted against the Electoral Reforms [Amendment] Bills in Parliament did that out of their own choice as the party was for the yes to reforms. So, it was wrong for him to tell members that we are in an alliance with the

DPP,” Chimpeni said.

He also said Jooma has been working with the DPP and he was recently seen endorsing the alliance during President Peter Mutharika’s Eastern Region whistle-stop tour.

PP president Joyce Banda’s son Roy Kachale has replaced Jooma as vice president for the Eastern Region.

“Honourable Jooma will also be called to explain why he is associating himself with the

DPP,” he said.

According to Chimpeni, the party has also resolved to move the Speaker of Parliament to invoke Section 65 of the Constitution on all PP members who will be deemed to be associating with any other political party.

The committee also resolved not to go into alliance with any political party in the country.

Beatrice Mwale has been appointed as vice president for the Central Region, a position that Mussa was holding before falling out of grace with the party.

The party has also filled all its Nec positions but remains without acting president and, according to Chimpeni, the party president is yet to inform the party of her homecoming.





Source link