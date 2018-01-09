The Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has deployed volunteers who will use door to door visits in a bid to reduce cholera in Karonga.

180 MRCS volunteers and Health Surveillance Assistants (HSAs) were on Friday and Saturday trained and oriented in community mobilization through door to door visits.

They have since started door to door visits to mobilise and sensitise communities on Cholera.

A total of 400 volunteers and 200 HSAs are expected to be mobilized, trained and deployed to the Cholera hotspots with targeted Cholera prevention and hygiene promotion messages.

According to MRCS Assistant Disaster Management Manager Roster Kufandiko, European Union Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection (ECHO) through Netherlands Red Cross made available about 19 Million Malawi Kwacha to support the Cholera response in Karonga.

Karonga District Health Officer Dr. Phinias Mfune has since commended MRCS for intensifying door to door community mobilization; an approach he said is working effectively to reach out to the communities.

He said the focus is now on reaching out to the communities with targeted Cholera messages.

To date Karonga cumulatively has registered 155 Cholera cases, with 4 deaths. A total of 8 cases are in treatment centres, with, 6 at Nyungwe and 2 at St Anne’s.