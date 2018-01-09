Opposition People’s Party (PP) has finally fired its former acting President Uladi Mussa for allegedly declaring that the party is in alliance with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Mussa’s firing follows an endorsement by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Lilongwe on Monday.

PP Deputy Spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

According to Banda, Mussa has been replaced by Beatrice Mwale.

The party has also fired its vice president (eastern region) Ralph Jooma who recently quit his position as PP chief whip in the National Assembly.

When contacted for comment, Mussa said he saw it coming.

“I have not yet received the communication from the Party but am not worried with the firing so to say,” said Mussa.

Meanwhile the party has appointed Zomba Malosa MP Roy Kachale—son to former president Joyce Banda— as vice president for eastern region replacing Jooma who is now dining with the ruling DPP.