Despite attracting attention with their kung-fu movie Town Monger last year, Kufewa Acrobatics did not manage to sell more copies on the market.

Kufewa Acrobatics manager, Dennis Imaan, said on Saturday that they had anticipated that they would break even in terms of sales but it has not been the case.

“We produced more copies which really took a lot of time to sell. People love to give thumbs up but many were not interested to buy. At different events and selling points, the sales have been slow,” Imaan said.

He also said that they have sold more copies in the rural areas rather than urban.

“We have changed now and our focus is on the segment that makes us money,” Imaan said.

He said they have not sat back as a group as they are exploring other ways of propelling their talent.

“As I said we now focus on all the conversations we started with different clients last year and setting dates for different projects. We wanted to do more corporate events in the country but currently we also have to look beyond the borders,” Imaan said.

He revealed that they have had over 10 bookings for events in the country but only managed to do three and that the others were cancelled at the eleventh hour.

“We are happy that the corporate world is utilising us and we just recently shot a corporate advert with one of the companies and we would like to thank them for the deal,” Imaan said.

He said they were currently working on bookings and dates for international shows.

“We are processing passports and then thereafter we will have shows in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique where we want to do movie screenings and performances,” Imaan said.

Kufewa Acrobatics last year also had a stint performing at the Sand Music Festival in Salima.

The group, which raised the country’s profile following Town Monger’s clip going viral on social media, also drew the attention of Voice of America.

Voice of America managed to shoot a documentary on the remake of the Town Monger film.

Imaan revealed that the whole film is in Chichewa and that they have put English sub-titles.

Having announced last year that they would do screenings across the country, Imaan said they have cancelled them for now.

“We cancel led al l the screenings for now. We were hoping to do screenings with one company that we are doing adverts with but we do not have a contract in place yet,” he said.

Through the clips which were posted on social media, Town Monger was rated highly despite its shortfalls on sound and picture quality.

The international media said when it comes to kung-fu or martial arts movies, the names that come into the picture are those of the likes of Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Jet Li among others, but watching Town Monger, one would not imagine that this is the works of a group from Malawi.

The brains behind Kufewa Acrobatics include 31-year old Imaan Shaibu and his brother Rashidu, who is 25 and 30-year old Jumani Kantunda.

The film was shot, produced and directed by Shareef Atwab of Hashavwint Studios in Chinsapo.

The Town Monger is a film about a group of martial artists who noticed a disturbing trend in the lives of children in Lilongwe mainly those from their neighbourhood in Area 36.