A 24 year old woman has given birth to four babies at Mchinji District Hospital, faceofmalawi can reveal.

The development comes barely weeks after another woman gave birth to quadruplets at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

The woman identified as Falesi Diveriyasi gave birth to the two boys and two girls with no complications, according to hospital report seen by FOM’s reporter.

Meanwhile the woman is appealing to well-wishers to assist her with basic needs.