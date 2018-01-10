Malawi Government says 47,691 Malawians have been affected by disasters since the start of the current rainy season.

Commissioner for Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) Clement Chinthu Phiri revealed this at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Tuesday, January 9.

According to the Commissioner, since 12 October, 2017, disasters which range from flash floods to hailstorms, have struck in 22 local authorities which are in nine districts.

He said the department has registered 14 deaths and 88 injuries while a total of 8,671 households, which is approximately 47,691 people, have been affected as of January 9 due to several disaster incidents.

Phiri revealed that 8,110 of the affected households have been given assistance.

“The Department is coordinating the provision of relief assistance to the affected households. So far, 8, 110 households have been reached with assistance,” he said.

He however said people should not worry since the department will always be there in time to help all affected people and is making arrangements to provide assistance to the remaining areas.

“The Department would like to set the record straight that Government, led by the presidency, is committed to ensuring that all affected households and people get the much needed assistance,” said Phiri in the statement.

Each affected family gets a 50kg bag of maize, four cups, five plates, salt, two blankets and plastic sheets to assist members to cope as they recover from the tragedy.