



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Kuufira Summer Bonanza continues to excites customers with cash prizes that witnessed Mzuzu Tsumani (medical drug) seller Chifundo Namseta wining MK1 million in the fifth draw of the promotion.

Not only that, the bonanza surprised the Chinkhuti Primary School teacher, Litta Chauya in Lumbadzi, Dowa with MK200,000 as lucky winner in the weekly draw.

Both lucky winners were shocked upon notified that were richer whoever however questioned the truthiness of the winning puzzle call from Airtel Malawi.

“Can you also call my brother on this good news that I have won MK1 million because, he wont believe if i just tell him. But if that’s true, then will immediately stop this Tsunami business which I only get MK200 commission from MK1,000 sale.

“I will use this money to build a house for my mother in Salima and paying my brother’s school fees that he finishes his studies well,” excited Namseta.

Chauya chipped in; “This money has come at right time when I didn’t know what to do with my financial challenges for farming and children’s school fees.”.

Airtel Malawi Head of Voice, SMS, VAS and Acquisition, Thokozani Kamkondo told the news conference news conference in the capital Lilongwe after the draw that about MK20 million is expected to carter for KUUFIRA SUMMER BONANZA in January this year.

Kamkondo was therefore delighted with the excitement customers are demonstrating on the bonanza saying it has almost increased credit usage.

She therefore encouraged subscribers to continue buying more credit that they become millionaires saying the promotion is real.

Airtel Malawi in December excited its customers with additional promotion products for the coming festive season; Christmas and New Year in Kuufira Summer Bonanza.

The promotion products introduced including free data for a day when a customer top up with a minimum of MK250 airtime and above.

Using Airtel money, ATMs, direct top up or recharge card, the customer will automatically enter to win daily cash prizes of MK200, 000.00 to five lucky customers every week.

On top of that a subscriber will win MK1 million weekly that all participating customers qualify for the chance to win the grand cash prize of MK5 million, MK3 million and MK2 million at the end of the promotion in 13 weeks.

Customers therefore will continue enjoying 15 free minutes to call other Airtel numbers from 10pm until 4am (by toping up with MK100) to the already exciting 100 free SMS when they send 1 SMS.

