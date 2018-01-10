



By Brian Longwe

MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-Mchinji woman over the weekend gave birth to four babies, two boys and two girls without complications.

The development comes three weeks after another woman in Mzuzu also delivered quadruplets.

The Mchinji mother, Falesi Develias from Msemwe village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Simphasi in the district said the delivery is the second pregnant as the first one gave birth to twin babies before one of them died.

Senior Health Promotions Officer for Mchinji district Hospital Owen Chataika told The Maravi Post that the four infants have born without any problems apart from low birth weight whereby three have 1.6 Kilograms (kg) and one has 1.4Kgs.

Chataika said the recommended minimum birth weight is 2.5Kgs hence the new-born babies are kept at nursery waiting to get improved in weight up to 1.8Kgs.

“Yes, as a hospital we have received this gift where a 24 young lady gave birth to four children last Saturday. The mother and all the children are in good health only that we are keeping the babies in kangaroo care so that they improve in health status,” he said.

The mother is therefore asking for support in providing necessities as saying she cannot afford to access the required resources while in such situation.

“People should help me with clothes and nutritious foods for the children to grow healthy as you know am in lactating period and will not be able to do hard chores.” pleads Develias.

Mchinji district social welfare officer Rodwell Chunga disclosed that his office will intervene on the matter by providing the required support if the case will be reported to his office.

“We normally handle such kind of cases but firstly we do assess as to what is the priority and has to be done urgently, so as to this case we will come in and see how best we can support the woman,” assured Chunga.

