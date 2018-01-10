Consumers have complained that defective Sobo Squash which Castel Group recently put on the market is harmful, forcing the company to recall 18,000 bottles.

Consumers have said the Sobo that is on the market is unfit for consumption as it produces bad odour.

There are also reports that the Sobo is leaving people with upset stomachs and itching.

Meanwhile, Castel has confirmed that the defective Sobo which is on the market was produced by the company.

The company has however told the local media that it has started recaling 18,000 two-litre bottles of the drink from the market and has told customers to return the defective Sobo.

“Following this, we are conducting further investigations,” a Castel spokesperson told the local media.

Another organization investigating the matter is the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) whose Director General Devlin Chokazinga said it is testing the bad Sobo to know what went wrong.

Castels Group recently took over production Sobo in Malawi after buying 59.48 percent of the shares in Carlsberg Malawi Limited.