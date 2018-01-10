Ntcheu third grade magistrate court has sentenced a man aged 48 to 30 months in prison for cultivating cannabis sativa commonly known as Chamba in his field.

Ntcheu police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu said the court heard that police officers who were on residential rural patrols during the whole festive season at Piliwiza village in Traditional Authority Ganya arrested the man, Mphekesela Daniel, on January 02, 2018 after receiving a tip about a field of the illicit drug that Daniel had.

According to Chigalu, police officers led by the convict toured the garden where a total of 129 trees of not less than three meters high each were uprooted.

“The drug which weighed over 48 kilograms, was sent to Chitedze Research Station for examination where it was confirmed that indeed it is Cannabis Sativa,” said Chigalu.

In court Daniel pleaded guilty to the offence of cultivating cannabis sativa which contravenes Regulation 6A as read with section 19 of Dangerous Drugs Act.

In mitigation, the 48 year old prayed for leniency as he is a family man who looks after his ten children and that his wife is pregnant.

In passing judgement, Ntcheu 3rd grade magistrate Steven Msamati quashed the mitigating factors.

He said family responsibilities pre-exist before the committing of an offence hence the slapping of 30 months imprisonment with hard labour without the option of a fine.

Mphekesela Daniel hails from Piliwiza village, Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu.