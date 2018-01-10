Fourteen former National Registration Bureau (NRB) registration workers have dragged minister of civic education Grace Chiumia to court for ordering their arrest.

The ex-registration workers say Chiumia did not compensate them following their arrest last year.

Chiumia who was then minister of home affairs and internal security ordered police officers in Mzuzu to arrest the 14 ex-NRB workers for holding a meeting about their welfare.

Following their arrest, the workers demanded K10 million each as compensation from the minister.

But Chiumia is reported to have defied the 3 month notice to pay the complainants the damages.

The 14 through their lawyer Godfrey Nyirenda have now been forced to take the minister to court.

Chiumia has 28 days to respond to issues raised by the ex-NRB workers or she will have to defend herself in court.