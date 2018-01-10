2 Thessalonians 3:10 “For even when we were with you, we commanded you this: “If anyone will not work, neither let him eat.”

It is against the Word to give food to someone who doesn’t want to work. Am not talking about being employed.

Working and being employed is not the same. You can Work and not be employed and you may be employed but not Work. Learn to work, every able person MUST work. Those who refuse to Work mostly become beggars (Luke 16:4). Refuse to be a beggar. No child of God should become a beggar.

Some irresponsible parents have left all domestic chores to be done by their domestic workers and leave their children doing nothing apart from watching TV, browsing on phones and visiting friends. Such children don’t qualify for any food in the house.

They grow up being irresponsible in the society. Most of them become domestic beggars, always wanting someone to do something for them. Every child should be taught to work at home in the earliest stages. With or without domestic workers, children should be given some chores. Proverbs 22:6 ” Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

When Jesus was here on earth he Worked.John 9:4.” I must work the works of him that sent me, while it is day: the night comes, when no man can work.” The Father also Works hard day and night(Philip2:13). He doesn’t sleep nor slumber.

Don’t spend much time in just wishing and talking of your wishes. Rise up and start doing something to fulfil your vision. Plan and do it. Put effort on it.

There is a profit.Prov 14:23 “In all hard work there is profit, but merely talking about it only brings poverty.” Work on your project, on your family, church, ministry, business and work place. Put effort and make it happen.Ecclesiastes 9:10. “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with your might..”

Even your own salvation needs you to Work hard on it(Philip2:12). You may lose it if you just sit down. Have time to labour in prayer, labour in soul winning, labour in Studying and doing the Word.

Prayer

Thank you Father for teaching me to be a hard worker. Every day in my life I will work hard at whatever I ought to do. I will never be lazy but ensure that my hands are profitable through working. In Jesus Name. Amen

