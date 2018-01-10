



Former Malawi Young Pioneers (MYPs) who have been camping for seven months at Area 18 near the Memorial Tower in Lilongwe have raised fears that some people being paid are not their members.

This means government could be paying—or ready to pay—terminal benefits to individuals who only infiltrated the system through dubious means.

The ex-MYPs argue that if the Ministry of Finance were closely working with them on who is eligible of being paid, only those who genuinely worked in the paramilitary wing of MYP would be paid.

The group’s Chairperson, Franco Chilemba, told The Daily Times yesterday that there could be others who are taking their filled-up forms directly to Capital Hill with an aim of stealing government money.

“For instance, we have [name withheld] of Grade P8, yet we never had that grade in MYP. So these are the mistakes that are there because government is not working with us. Someone can accumulate government money without working for it,” Chilemba said.

“As we are here [at the Area 18 camp], there is no one who can take advantage of the system because we know each other very well. We are ex-MYPs from all countries and among us are former instructors and training base commanders.”

When put to him that there are concerns that some individuals who never worked as MYPs might have infiltrated the system so that they should get paid as legitimate ones are getting their dues, Treasury spokesperson, Davis Sado, said such allegations will be looked into.

He, however, argued that all the names were verified by the Ministry of Finance before they were sent to the National Audit Office (NAO) where they were also strictly scrutinised.

“On our part, we followed all the due processes. We, however, welcome such allegations because one of the reasons we took time to scrutinise the names was that we didn’t want any infiltrations of people who are not supposed to be on the list,” Sado said.

He added that soon Treasury will publish all the names of ex-MYPs that have been paid their terminal benefits so that Malawians can scrutinise the list and sieve out those that might have illegally benefited from the payouts.

According to Sado, those who are found to have infiltrated the system undeservedly will be reported to relevant law enforcement agencies.

As of last Monday, 118 ex-MYPs out of over 1,500 who filled up the forms which are facilitating their payments had received their money.





