A 27-year-old man in Lilongwe is in police custody for being found with a fake k2000 note.

Sub Inspector Laban Makalani of Kanengo Police identified the suspect as Laston Banda.

According to Makalani, on January 5, Banda went to a shop at Nsungwi Market in area 25 with an interest to purchase items using the counterfeit note.

But upon receiving the note, the businessman Jackson Harrison figured out it was not real and he raised an alarm.

Later, Kanengo police arrested the suspect and he is currently in custody waiting to answer the charge of selling articles bearing designs in imitation of currency under section 382 of the penal code.