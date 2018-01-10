Radio announcer Annie Kadammanja alias Annie K has died, Malawi24 has learnt.

Sources however have not divulged as much information on the sad news as possible.

Annie K was a top female voice on MBC Radio 2 hosting drive time and good morning (Breakfast shows).

She left the state broadcaster at the time when the Radios 1 and 2 merged with the Television (MBCTv).

She had worked along with top Radio announcers such as Joy Nathu, Martin Chilimampunga, James Gumbwa, Kondwani Chisasa among others.

From MBC she worked to Galaxy radio before her media stint faded slowly with Lilongwe based Maziko FM.

More to follow.