



Fisd Challenge Cup champions, Kamuzu Barracks’ (KB) Coach, Billy Phambala, has been banned for the entire first-round of the 2018 TNM Super League season.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has banned Phambala after finding him guilty of misconduct during a game that ended in a 1-1 draw against Blue Eagles at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe on August 2 2017.

Sulom General Secretary, Williams Banda, has confirmed the ban through a letter issued Tuesday.

The letter states that Phambala uttered abusive language and allegedly manhandled female referee Agnes Chamaele during the game.

Sulom has ordered Phambala to pay a fine of K400,000 as part of the punishment that will also see him banned from accessing dressing rooms and technical area.

The letter adds that KB was found guilty of failing to control their officials who uttered abusive language to referees, and also damaged a dressing room door.

“Kamuzu Barracks is, hereby, fined K500, 000, payable before their next official match, and are seriously warned against repeating these uncalled for behaviour,” reads the letter in part.

KB General Secretary, Micheal Chemaele, confirmed receipt of the letter from Sulom over the ban.

“It is true that I have received the letter, indicating that we need to pay K500, 000 and do some maintenance at Nankhaka Stadium [for dressing door which was damaged during the fracas]. Our coach Phambala has also been banned, so, I can’t comment much. Let us talk once I meet my colleagues,” Chemaele said.

During the match, Samson Chiponda scored for KB and Mphatso Phillimon equalised for Eagles.

KB thought they had scored the second goal through Kelvin Hang’anda but it was disallowed, to spark the controversy.

KB failed to defend the league title, after finishing the just-ended season on position eight with 42 points from 30 matches.





Source link