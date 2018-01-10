A man aged 27 has been arrested after being found with a fake bank note in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

According to Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani, the man Laston Banda is currently in police custody for being found with 2000 kwacha fake bank note at Area 25 in the capital.

Makalani said the suspect wanted to use the note to buy airtime at a shop but the shopkeeper managed to detect that the note was fake.

The suspect will appear before court to answer a case of Selling Articles Bearing Designs in Imitation of Currency under section 382 of the penal code.

The suspected fake note has been sent to The Reserve Bank of Malawi for examination.

Meanwhile, police are advising members of the general public to follow all precautionary measures as given by the Reserve Bank of Malawi to check the originality of notes which they may get from suspicious persons.

The suspect hails from Luwaladzi, Traditional Authority Katimbiri in Nkhatabay.