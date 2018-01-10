



Mchinji District Police Station has been named as best police station in 2017 among all police stations in the Central Region.

The district police station has received a trophy and certificate marking the achievement.

Commissioner of Police responsible for the Central Region, John Nyondo said Mchinji has performed well in all disciplines.

Among others, he applauded the district police for reducing criminal cases considering that Mchinji is a border district where serious criminal cases are registered.

This was revealed during the Christmas ball organized by Central Region police headquarters in Lilongwe.

“The competition was very high but Mchinji has made it by scoring number 1 among other districts in the central region. We commend the district police station for the job well done, the district has managed to reduce gender violence and road traffic accidents among others,” he said.

He however asked other police stations in the central region to emulate the example by Mchinji Police.

Some months ago Mchinji Police Station arrested notorious criminals who had been terrorizing the district and other neighbouring areas. The culprits are now serving their sentences at Maula Prison.

Meanwhile, Mchinji District Police Officer in Charge who is also Senior Deputy Commissioner responsible for Central Region, Maxmas Thomas Bakali has said the performance came due to interventions the office used to conduct joint meetings with neighbouring counterparts Zambia and Mozambique and also exchange visits by community policing forums to share experience among other things.

“We believe that prayer is a powerful weapon, we were praying day and night so that our work is done easily.

“Let me also take advantage to thank the District Commissioner for the support she rendered to us. She always comes in crucial times and good too,” he said.

He said discipline, team spirit and dedication by police officers also helped to the achievement.

Bakali said among the community policing forums (CPF), the central region has Mlonyeni CPF of Mchinji which has scored first position and has also received a trophy plus a certificate of appreciation.

According to Bakali, the district still had crucial issues to tackle, like chieftaincy wrangles, which he said were failing the development of the district, hence the pledge to work on them by sensitizing all concerned community members on the evils of the vice.

The post Mchinji named 2017 best district police station in the central region appeared first on The Maravi Post.





