Mzuzu based TNM Super League side Mzuni will release 8 players before the team starts pre-season training ahead of the 2018 season.

The team’s coach Alex Ngwira said some players face the chop but he declined to mention names of the players.

However, a source told Malawi24 that at least 8 players including Pilirani Mdhuli and Happy Msowoya will be allowed to leave as the Super League club intends to bring in new players.

Meanwhile, Mzuni have lost key player Lazarus Deco Nyemera who has signed a 3 year deal with Lilongwe giants Silver Strikers.

Goalkeeper Chimwemwe Kunkwawa is also expected to leave the club to join Lilongwe based Masters Security.