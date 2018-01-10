President of Poetry Association of Malawi (PAM), Chisomo M’dala has urged poets in Malawi not to be carried away with the successes they enjoyed in the year just ended, but rather should continue to work hard to further develop their ply.

M’dala, popularly known as Nyamalikiti Nthiwatiwa made the call during a get- together ceremony organized by the Central Region Poets Association held at Crown Hotel in Lilongwe last Saturday.

The get together was organized to share experiences and challenges the poets faced in year 2017.

Nthiwatiwa, who was the guest of honor during the event, told the poets that the successes poetry enjoyed last year should only be regarded as a starting point.

“To be satisfied with what we have achieved is to say we have finally arrived. But arts is a journey and we are continuously moving. We are winning in some things but we can do better in other things as well,” said Nthiwatiwa.

However, the PAM president promised the poets his office would do anything possible to sustain the trust and fame they are currently enjoying in the poetry industry.

While considering updating of their constitution soon after assuming his office as one of the achievements made, Nthiwatiwa complained that lack of funding was one of the challenges his office was currently facing.

“Lack of funding is affecting activities of the association because the sponsorship that we had from the Norwegian Embassy ended in 2016,” he said.

The meeting was held to strengthen the poets’ relationship and finding ways to improve their art in the year 2018.

