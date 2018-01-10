Former general Secretary of United Transformation Party (UTP),Dr Alex Solanke has told Faceofmalawi staff reporter that he and others have joined newly formed party of Cassim Chilumpha.

Solanke who has granted a position of Director of Strategic Planning in Chilupha’s party, Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD) said he has joined the party with those who were royal to him in UTP.

“I have formally joined Cassim Chilumpha’s ADD party with those loyal to me representing over 90% of UTP.

” And one of the top former female UTP executive Helen Mwale is now the Vice President of ADD,” Solanke said.

Solanke disclosed that he was much pleased with the way he received in ADD party.

Ever since, Newton Kambala’s offices as chairman of the steering committee and interim president of the UTP party being declared null in September, the party has been suffering from leadership crisis which retard its progress.

“It is a dying horse. By joining ADD, we have effectively excused ourselves from UTP,” Solanke concluded.

Chilumpha’s party launched on January 8, 2018 at Bungwe House in Ntcheu.