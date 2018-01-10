The remains of the late Raima Chakuamba who was wife to late Gwanda Chakuamba are expected to arrive in the country at Chileka International Airport today.

This is according to a statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet signed by Cliff Chiunda which says the remains will arrive at 14:50 hours and will come by Ethiopia Airways ET732.

According to Chiunda, late Chakuamba who succumbed to stroke on December 10th last year in the United States of America will be laid to rest on Thursday 11th January, 2018.

“The vigil and brief prayers will be held at the Fatch Residence in Ntonda, Blantyre, before departure at 18:00 hours for the Chakuamba residence at Chinyanje, Muona, T/A Mlolo, Nsanje,” reads part of the statement.

Raima Chakuamba was a wife to late Gwanda Chakuamba Phiri, a Malawian politician who was until his death the leader of the New Republican Party (NRP).

Her husband was a Lower Shire valley political giant, who died in 2016 while receiving treatment at Blantyre Adventist Hospital (BAH).

She is survived by a daughter and five grandchildren.