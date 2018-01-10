Musician San Bennet Msokera, commonly known as San B, has broken a record on Malawi’s Top 20 chart on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Radio 2 with his song ‘Nsanje’ being on position one for seven weeks.

The Radio 2 FM’s musical programme which has been there for some time airs strictly songs by Malawian artists.

MBC Radio 2 FM Chief Producer and presenter Frank Kandu confirmed yesterday that ‘Nsanje’ did well on the top 20 chart staying on position one for seven weeks.

“This has never happened since the programme started for a song to stay on position one for seven weeks. In most cases, songs stay for four or five weeks on position one,” Kandu said.

He said it was quiet strange that the song became so popular and that it was also demanded by people during other programmes.

“I think the song has a mature message among other attributes and that is why people have fallen in love with it,” Kandu said.

He said Malawi’s Top 20 chart is there to give a platform to artists in the country to showcase their talent but was quick to point out that they should strive to produce good music.

San B said he was humbled that ‘Nsanje’ has managed to make history for him on Malawi’s Top 20 chart.

“When you have your song dominating such a platform it gives you that smile on your face and tells you that you are doing a good work. I would therefore like to thank people for the support,” San B said.

‘Nsanje’ is a song in which the Honjo star talks about giving as part of society building and observes that a lot of people are not in this and instead are envious and jealousy.

“It is good to encourage each other and support each other which is part of society building but to others this does not hold. Some people have enough but they would rather keep it and see someone suffer,” he said.

San B, who started with secular before turning gospel, said with the music industry changing and urban music dominating, he was trying to create his own space and brand in order to stand out.

“There is so much I am doing but I am not rushing myself. I am taking my own pace to get to the destination. 2018 people should look forward to another single which will be on the market in July,” he said.

San B recently released another song titled ‘Amen’.

The musician has done collaborations, working with other artists.

San B collaborated with ‘Nalelo,’ star Nepman and Hyphen formerly Young Kay in the song ‘Chauta Wamphamvu’ which was originally done by late Evison Matafale.

The musician has seven albums to his credit and they are Nkhutukumve, Sweet Poem, 371, No Private Life, Fruit of 66, Healing Angels and Acceptability