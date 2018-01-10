Stormy rain continue to wreak havoc in Mzuzu City as several house were Tuesday afternoon damaged in Chibavi Township rendering families homeless and their household property destroyed.

The stormy rains started at around 1 pm and lasted about 30 minutes.

Some roof tops flew for about 100 metres. Luckily, in areas where Malawi News Agency (Mana) visited, there were reportedly no injuries.

The same incident happened in the capital Lilongwe on Tuesday where a number of houses had its roof blown off.

The rains also destroyed power lines following free fall of trees.