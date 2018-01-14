A young model has killed herself after she got serially bullied on the internet and now her heartbroken father has taken a rather unusual next step.



Amy “Dolly” Everett, a girl who was once the star of adverts in Australia has killed herself after being bullied online.

According to Daily Star UK, the girl aged just 14, took her own life after being hounded to the grave by sick cyber bullies.

Her dad, Tick Everett, said the harrowing experiences left her wanting to “escape the evil in this world”.

Now he is inviting the evil trolls who drove her to suicide to her funeral to see the heartache they have caused.

He said: “If by some chance the people who thought this was a joke and made themselves feel superior by the constant bullying and harassment see this post, please come to our service and witness the complete devastation you have created.”

The family has released a statement describing their daughter as “the kindest, caring, beautiful soul”.

They said: “She was always caring for animals, small children, other children at boarding school who were less fortunate than herself.”

Amy became famous several years ago when she hit TV screens across Down Under in an advert for outback hat firm Akubra.

She sported the famous wide-brimmed, rabbit-fur hat – which has become synonymous with rural outback life in Australia – in the iconic ad campaign.

Akubra has issued a statement following Amy’s shock death, posting on Facebook: “This is not an easy post to write.

“We were shocked and distressed to hear of the passing of ‘Dolly’ – the young girl many of you will recognise from our past Christmas adverts. This beautiful photo was taken 8 years ago.

“Dolly chose to end her life last week due to bullying. She was not even 15 years old.

“To think that anyone could feel so overwhelmed and that this was their only option is unfathomable. Bullying of any type is unacceptable.

“It is up to us to stand up when we see any kind of bullying behaviour. Dolly could be anyone’s daughter, sister, friend. We need to make sure that anyone in crisis knows there is always someone to talk to. Be a friend, check up on your mates.

“Our hearts go out to her family and friends.”

Dad Tick is now hoping to raise awareness of online bullying, saying he hopes Dolly’s death last week might “help other precious lives from being lost”.