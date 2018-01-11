



MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Regional of Tourism in the north has threatened to close about 42 tourism facilities for failure to meet require standards.

According to Northern Region Tourism Officer, Michael Chigaga, the 42 tourism facilities were identified during an inspections exercise which the department conducted to establish facilities which will be recommended to operate in the 2018 calendar year.

He disclosed this in an interview on Wednesday in Mzuzu after conducting same inspection in tourism facilities within the region.

Chigaga pleaded with operators in the tourism industry to adhere to the industry’s guiding standards to avoid having more facilities closed in the region.

“We have so far reached out to 304 units out of 390, a total of 207 units have attained operating licenses while 55 have been earmarked for re- inspection and 42 have been recommended for closure,” he indicated.

The Regional Tourism Officer urged for good working partnership between the operators and the department as they have a common goal of boosting the country’s a tourism industry.

“Like all other regions, we embarked on inspections around late November, 2017 and so far we have been impressed with the number of units which have been issued with operating licenses,” he said.

Chigaga advised business operators in the industry to ensure that they employ qualified personnel who could articulate issues and communicate properly with clients.

“In some occasions, the inspection exercise was compromised due to communication difficulties between our officers and workers at some of the facilities,” he said.

The office explained that operators need to be employing workers who are conversant with the laws and regulations of the tourism industry.

The post 42 tourism facilities in north face closure for poor standards appeared first on The Maravi Post.





Source link