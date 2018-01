Malawi’s former president-for-life, Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda, is causing sleepless nights to administrators of his controversial estate National Bank of Malawi Plc (NBM), one of the beneficiaries Chamwabvi Investment Limited and the courts as NBM…

The post Battle for Kamuzu Banda property in Malawi court: NBM challenges Chamwabvi over sale of ranch appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link