



Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC and relegated Chitipa United are set to elect new executive committees on January 27.

This follows the expiry of the two teams’ current executive committees.

Chitipa United general secretary (GS) Marshal Mwenechanya said 14 positions are up for grabs.

“The one-year term for the current executive committee has ended. That is why we have set January 27 as elective day for the new committee. Meanwhile, nomination of candidates is underway,” he explained.

The positions to be filled are those of chairperson, vice-chairperson, general secretary, vice-general secretary, treasurer and nine executive committee members.

As of yesterday, Mwenechanya said he was yet to compile the list of aspirants.

“We have the names however, we are encouraging members to come and contest,” he said.

Mwenechanya said so far, none of the current committee members have declared interest to seek re-election.

Chitipa United earned promotion to the top-flight league after emerging champions of the Simama Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) Premier League in the 2016 season. However, they failed to stand the heat as they finished at the bottom of the 2017 TNM Super League.

On his part, Mzuni FC GS Khumbo Kumwenda also confirmed that they would hold their elections on the same day. n

