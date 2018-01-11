Esther 4:16 “Go, gather all the Jews who are present in Shushan, and fast for me; neither eat nor drink for three days, night or day. My maids and I will fast likewise. And so I will go to the king, which is against the law; and if I perish, I perish!”

Fasting is a spiritual exercise aimed at taming the body and increasing the spiritual activeness. Its always important to pray and meditate on the Word as you fast. Fasting without praying or meditation on the word is hunger strike.

When you pray and fast your spirit is active and is tuned to the Holy Spirit. You are able to pick spiritual signals and act on them. As you do that your actions are in sync with the perfect will of God and you get the desired results.

When Esther and Jews prayed and fasted, they got the results and they were saved from danger.

Acts 13:2 “As they ministered to the Lord and fasted, the Holy Spirit said, “Now separate to Me Barnabas and Saul for the work to which I have called them.” As you pray and fast, you will hear the voice of the Spirit.

Listen and act on that Word and your 2018 and beyond will be a success. The voice of the Spirit is what you need for success and victory in your life.

Start the year on higher note. Lay foundations of the new year through prayer and fasting and will heap success upon success.

Confession

Success is mine, victory is mine. Am moving from glory to glory. I hear the voice of the Spirit and act accordingly.

In Jesus name. Amen.

Prayer points for today(Day 1 of 14)

(1) That the saints will be led and guided by the Spirit

(2) There will be souls won unto the Master

(3) Everyone will take part in global soul winning.

(4) Speed and acceleration (10 times)