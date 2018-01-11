



Blue Eagles have cleared head coach Audilow Makonyola of any wrongdoing three months after he was suspended last October on allegations of indiscipline and poor performance.

The Malawi Police Service (MPS)-sponsored club’s general secretary (GS) Ulemu Kalua said his suspension attracted a Malawi Police Service (MPS) instituted investgation, through a disciplinary committee.

The allegations bordered on the coach’s failure to instil discipline among his players which partly led to the team’s poor results.

“There were serious allegations made against the coach. However, nothing has been proved. Mr. Makonyola is a senior official, so his case was being handled by the police disciplinary section,” Kalua said.

But the GS said his clearance does not mean he will automatically be reinstated as head coach, a position that was temporarily held by Christopher Sibale.

“His future with the club will be discussed at the annual general meeting [AGM] to be held this weekend. The meeting will review the team’s performance in the just-ended season and recommend what should be done to improve the team,” he said.

Kalua, however, conceded that Eagles, who finished fifth, did not improve much after the suspension of the head coach.

On his part, Makonyola said he has not received an official communication regarding his clearance, but he would wait for the club resolution before determining his future. n

The post Eagles coach Makonyola cleared of indiscipline charges appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link