Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that Father Tony Mukomba of the Archdiocese of Blantyre is battling for his life at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital after being attacked by unknown thugs.

Father Mukomba met his fate on Wednesday night on the Nguludi Road as he was returning to Blantyre, according to Chikondi wa Phikiso’s post on I am a Catholic facebook page.

“Let us pray for Fr Mukomba who met bandits on the Nguludi Road last night and they have seriously injured him. He has sustained some fractures. He is at the moment admitted to Queens (Ward 6A) awaiting surgery.

“May we wish him swift recovery and may we pray for security and conversion of heart of our society!,” wrote Phikiso.

Effort to talk to Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) Secretary Father Henry Saindi proved futile.