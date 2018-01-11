



The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) has managed to mobilise about K9.1 billion out of K25.6 billion needed to respond to the food insecurity in the 2017/2018 fiscal year.

This means there is a deficit of about K16.5 billion in a response that is meant to reach out to over a million people that Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (Mvac) report says would be food insecure during the 2017/2018 consumption period.

Commissioner for Disaster Clement Chintu-Phiri told a press briefing in Lilongwe on Tuesday that some partners have supported the lean season food insecurity response plan and some development partners are finalising efforts to provide the much-needed support,” Phiri said.

“The department in collaboration with its development partners developed a response plan worth $34.89 million. Of the funds required to implement the plan, a total of $12,361,617 has so far been mobilised from development partners,” Phiri said.

He, however, said government through Treasury will also come in to reduce the arrears.

Some of the organisations and countries that have responded to the plan include World Food Programme, United Kingdom’s Department for International Development, International Non- Governmental Organisations, Irish Aid, United States, Unicef and China.

The figure of about one million people who are food insecure in the current year is relatively on the lower side if compared to 2016/17 in which over six million people were affected.

Currently, there are also fears of food insecurity in making as Dodma has also announced that the fall armyworms have affected over 140,000 farming families in 20 districts

“Since the declaration, a lot of stakeholders have been coming in to counter the situation. We hope that we will be able to salvage some crops having a good working relationship with the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, the donor community and all stakeholders,” Phiri said.





