



A34-year-old man in Chikwawa, Jasibe Mbumba, is accused of killing his two grandparents over witchcraft allegations, Chikwawa Police Station public relations officer, Foster Benjamin, confirmed, saying the police have since arrested the suspect.

Benjamin said on Wednesday that Mbumba is alleged to have hacked to death 96- year-old Wilfred Mbumba and 86-year-old Ntchayi Mpunambe on Tuesday.

“The incident happened in Nankumba Village in sub- Traditional Authority Masache, here in Chikwawa,” Benjamin said.

He added: “It is said that he went to his grandparents’ home village armed with a panga knife, and whilst there, he hacked both of them on the heads. They died instantly due to severe loss of blood as indicated on the postmortem results.”

The suspect was arrested Wednesday and faces a murder charge which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.

In 2016, four elderly people were killed in Neno District by their relatives for allegedly having a hand in the death of a 17-year-old through witchcraft.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Gender, Disability, Children and Social Welfare has condemned the incident.

“The ministry will investigate the incident and that the ministry will review National Policy for Older Persons so that they are protected,” the ministry’s spokesperson Lucy Bandazi said.

Malawi Network for Older Person’s Organisation (Manepo) National Coordinator Andrew Kavala said it is shocking that despite all messages, people still accuse the elderly of witchcraft.

“No one loses dignity or rights when growing old. It is high time everyone took a lead to create an enabling environment where older men and women leave peacefully and associate with anyone without fear of being discriminated against,” he said.

The Constitution of Malawi does not recognise whichcraft.

A recent study by Help Age International ranked Malawi as one of the 10 worst places to grow old in the world. The study measured the social and economic welfare of those over 60 years of age in 96 nations.

The study focused on income security, health and whether someone had access to public transport, social connections as well as their physical safety





