Days after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hora Constituency Christopher Mzomera Ngwira over abuse of funds, People’s Party (PP) founder Joyce Banda has sued the lawmaker.

Late last year, the opposition People’s Party gave a seven day ultimatum to its former Northern Region provincial chair Mzomera Ngwira to return a vehicle and other property belonging to the party.

According to PP, Ngwira who was fired from the PP in 2016 is keeping a KIA registration number ZA 1457 which is owned by Banda.

Ngwira however trashed the claims by PP saying the only car which he possess was given to him as a gift by PP founder Banda.

After failing to recover the vehicle from Ngwira, Banda has decided to take him to court.

In a case filed at Mzuzu High Court on January 10, Banda through her lawyer says she did not cease to be the owner of the vehicle.

The former president says she gave Ngwira the vehicle to ease his mobility problems when carrying out PP duties but now that he is a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member he is using the vehicle against her wishes.

Banda through her legal practitioner Jivason and company, has asked the court to order Ngwira to return the vehicle.

Banda also wants Ngwira to pay damages for conversion of the vehicle and loss of use.

The outspoken Mzimba Hora legislator was expelled from PP for suggesting that Khumbo Kachali who was the vice president during the era of Banda should take over the leadership of the PP during the time of Banda’s absence.