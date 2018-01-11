Malawi’s mic queen Zani Challe has attributed her absence from home stage to lack of promoters who can sponsor her trip home.

The songstress who last performed in Malawi in 2014, is argued to shun her motherland having made a name across the continent. This, has raised fears among some of her local fans that she lost interest in representing the country.

However, the South African based musician maintains, she puts her country Malawi at heart. In response to an emailed questionnaire from Malawi24 on Monday, she expressed her hunger to perform in the country only that she struggles to land massive sponsorship.

“I always want to perform back home and a few people have approached me. The only sad part is that promoters are not willing or able to pay my performance fee. The few that can, expect me to fly at my own cost to Malawi from South Africa,” she said

Zani owes her failure to honour deals which require her to fly at her own cost, to the hefty price tag attached to an air ticket. She claims, the money she gets promised is not even enough for a one way ticket.

The Single Tonight magician lamented over the failure of event organisers to promote their fellow Malawians.

“It breaks my heart though as they will pay triple the amount for performance fee and pay flights and accommodation for non-Malawian acts and people that are even unknown,” she bemoaned.

She therefore prays for a mindset change among local event organisers.

Chiphadzuwa Cha Malawi as Zani Challe is known says if all goes well she may come to Malawi this year for a couple of shows, as a way of giving back to her fans.