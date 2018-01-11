Government says the country through its development partners has managed to mobilise US$12.3 million to be used for fighting hunger.

Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs Clement Chinthu Phiri revealed this at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

According to a report by the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC), 1, 043,000 people are expected to be affected by food insecurity during the lean period between December, 2017 and March this year.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), in collaboration with its development partners thus developed a $34.89 million response plan which was launched last month.

To finance the plan, government is mainly relying on its development partners.

Phiri said World Food Program (WFP) has mobilised US$4,878,136 from DFID through the Shock Response Window while other International NGOs have secured US$7,029,784 from DFID and Irish AID.

“Out of that US$2,600,000 is supporting resilience building initiatives such as conditional cash transfers, productive asset creation in 10 districts of Karonga, Dedza, Salima, Mulanje, Phalombe, Nsanje, Chikwawa, Machinga, Mangochi and Balaka,” said Phiri.

He added that USAID has supported WFP with a total of US$333,697 which will cover food deficit in Machinga district.

Furthermore, the Government of the People’s Republic of China is expected to ease the food insecurity situation by donating 3,270 metric tons of rice.

Phiri said Government of Malawi, will also come in to reduce ‘the arrears,’ as some development partners are finalising efforts to provide the much needed support.